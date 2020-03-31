The Debate
Was Nora Fatehi's 'Garmi' Hook Step Copied From Govinda's Song From 'Raja Babu'?

Bollywood News

Nora Fatehi was in for a surprise recently when she got to know that her popular dance track 'Garmi's' hook step was actually copied from Govinda's movie song.

nora fatehi

Nora Fatehi is the reigning dancing queen of Bollywood. She has time and again proved her mettle with her spectacular dance sequences. Nora's latest dance track Garmi from Street Dancer 3D went viral in no time, and the Garmi hook step was the talk of the town. Nora Fatehi recently walked the red carpet of Zee Cine Awards and looked stunning. She wore a beautiful one shoulder layered gown. Check out her red carpet look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on

Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

Know more about Govinda and Nora Fatehi's 'Garmi' hook step connection

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Govinda (@govinda_herono1) on

Source: Govinda Instagram 

During a section at the Award ceremony, Sara Ali Khan in a fun way talked about how Nora Fatehi's Garmi hook step was actually copied from Govinda's song from the movie Raja Babu. Let's take a moment to know what was this all about. Rajkummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurana were hosting the Zee Cine Awards.

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

During a fun section of the award show, Sara Ali Khan came on stage where she talked about some celebs secrets. First Sara revealed the audiences how Rajkummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurana who bonded like brothers on stage are actually jealous of each other. She did that by showing an AV on the screen. All this was done in a hysterical manner and audiences were seen enjoying the banter between the two. 

Watch the video: 

Source: Youtube 

Post that Sara Ali Khan revealed yet another secret this time around it was that of Nora Fatehi. Sara bought a DVD of Govinda's movie Raja Babu along with her and told the audiences that she found this DVD at Nora Fatehi's house. However, the big reveal was that Nora Fatehi's dance popular track Garmi's hook step was actually stolen from Govinda's song Pak Chik Pak Raja Babu from Raja Babu. In fact, she also showed a glimpse of Govinda doing the same Garmi Hook step on-screen years back in Raja Babu. As soon as the audience saw the video, they cracked up laughing into tears, especially Nora Fatehi truly enjoyed the gimmick. 

