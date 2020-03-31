Was Nora Fatehi's 'Garmi' Hook Step Copied From Govinda's Song From 'Raja Babu'?

Nora Fatehi is the reigning dancing queen of Bollywood. She has time and again proved her mettle with her spectacular dance sequences. Nora's latest dance track Garmi from Street Dancer 3D went viral in no time, and the Garmi hook step was the talk of the town. Nora Fatehi recently walked the red carpet of Zee Cine Awards and looked stunning. She wore a beautiful one shoulder layered gown. Check out her red carpet look:

Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Source: Govinda Instagram

During a section at the Award ceremony, Sara Ali Khan in a fun way talked about how Nora Fatehi's Garmi hook step was actually copied from Govinda's song from the movie Raja Babu. Let's take a moment to know what was this all about. Rajkummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurana were hosting the Zee Cine Awards.

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

During a fun section of the award show, Sara Ali Khan came on stage where she talked about some celebs secrets. First Sara revealed the audiences how Rajkummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurana who bonded like brothers on stage are actually jealous of each other. She did that by showing an AV on the screen. All this was done in a hysterical manner and audiences were seen enjoying the banter between the two.

Watch the video:

Source: Youtube

Post that Sara Ali Khan revealed yet another secret this time around it was that of Nora Fatehi. Sara bought a DVD of Govinda's movie Raja Babu along with her and told the audiences that she found this DVD at Nora Fatehi's house. However, the big reveal was that Nora Fatehi's dance popular track Garmi's hook step was actually stolen from Govinda's song Pak Chik Pak Raja Babu from Raja Babu. In fact, she also showed a glimpse of Govinda doing the same Garmi Hook step on-screen years back in Raja Babu. As soon as the audience saw the video, they cracked up laughing into tears, especially Nora Fatehi truly enjoyed the gimmick.

