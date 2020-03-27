Nora Fatehi's Fabulous Dance Videos On Her Social Media Which Are Truly Unmissable

Nora Fatehi, who was last seen setting her screen of fire with her performance in Street Dancer 3D, is considered one of the best dancers in the Hindi film Industry. Nora Fatehi who is known for her phenomenal dancing skills and drop-dead gorgeous looks rose to fame from her dance track Dilbar In John Abraham's Satyamev Jayate.

Post that, Nora Fatehi has featured in various tracks like Pachtaoge, Naah Goriye, O Saki Saki and Garmi and each one has been more successful than the previous. Nora also enjoys a massive fanbase on social media. The Bollywood diva has time and again posted some splendid dance videos on her Instagram handle, which keeps her fans hooked to their mobile screens.

Nora Fatehi's phenomenal dance videos

Talking about Nora Fatehi's videos, let's take a look at some of her uber-cool dance videos which are shot in dance studios.

Nora Fatehi danced like a dream in Marjaavan's popular track Ek Toh Kam Zindagi. The Street Dancer 3D actors look ravishing as she showcases her killer dance moves in these Instagram videos of her.

In this Nora Fatehi's Instagram video, one can see her dancing beautifully on smashing track titled Garmi. For this dance video, she collaborated with popular Tik Tok star and choreographer Awez Darbar. The two fabulous dancers' sync was spot on in this Nira Fatehi's Instagram video.

Melvis Lous is a famous YouTuber and choreographer. His dance videos are quite a rage. When he collaborated with Nora for a dance video, fans of Nora were pleasantly surprised. The two dancing sensations gave a splendid performance on Nora's track Pepeta.

Nora looks majestic as she performs belly dancing in this Instagram video. Her flexibility and unconventional dance moves are truly admirable in this dance video.

