Nora Fatehi Says 'glad I Got Out Of My Comfort Zone', Watch Video Here

Actor Nora Fatehi's fans have always loved and appreciated her smashing dance moves. Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Nora Fatehi is very active on social media and is posting several throwback pictures and videos to keep her fans entertained. Recently, Nora Fatehi took to her Instagram account to share a clip of her entry scene in her latest film Street Dancer 3D.

Nora Fatehi has posted this picture with a huge caption where she expressed how proud she was of herself because her entry in Street Dancer 3D was savage and fierce. The actor also mentioned that when she went to the set and saw the other outstanding dancers she thought she would not be able to match their energy levels and dance with them. Nora Fatehi added that she wanted to prove to herself and the world that she has no limitations if she does not give up.

Further, Nora Fatehi said that when she saw the final results she was not able to believe that it was she who had pulled off those fantastic dance moves. Later, Nora also added that she was glad that she stepped out of her comfort zone. Nora also believes that this is a small achievement in her journey being an artist. Nora Fatehi feels that the sky is the limit.

Sharing the video on Instagram Nora Fatehi mentioned that the video is the original track which was later edited. She added that the original track has more fire and personality to the whole scene. While concluding, Nora Fatehi thanked her choreographers Rahul Shetty, Kruti and Remo D'Souza.

Check out the video that Nora Fatehi shared on her Instagram account

On the work front, Nora Fatehi was last seen in the dance film Street Dancer 3D. The film also features Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Prabhudheva in the pivotal roles. Street Dancer 3D received a great response from the audience. Nora Fatehi will be next seen in the film Bhuj: The Pride of India.

