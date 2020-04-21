Nora Fatehi's Unmissable Pictures Shot In Low-light Will Leave You Awestruck

The dancer turned actor Nora Fatehi, who mesmerised the audience with her impeccable dancing moves in Streer Dancer 3D is one of the most stunning actors of recent times. The dance diva stole millions of hearts with her drop-dead gorgeous looks and brilliant dancing skills. Some of her most popular songs include Dilbar, Naah, O Saki Saki, and Ek Toh Kum Zindagani.

The stunning Canadian beauty enjoys a massive fanbase on social media. Her Insta account is filled with some glamorous pictures of the Batla House actor. Talking about Nora Fatehi's Instagram, we can't fail to notice her love for low light photography, which is trending nowadays. So take a look at some Nora Fatehi's photos captured in low-light.

Alluring Nora Fatehi's photos shot in low-light

Nora F looks ethereal in this layered purple ruffled gown. Her subtle makeup and classic bun hairdo truly make her look nothing short of a princess in this low-light photo.

This Nora Fatehi's Instagram picture is a still from her movie Satyamev Jayate. The Pepeta singer looks absolutely breathtaking in this pic, shot in low-light photography. Such a low-light photography setup truly accentuates Nora's facial features to a great extent.

Nora Fatehi seems to be fully engrossed in a conversation during a chat show in this pic of her. The low-light photography makes this Nora Fatehi's Instagram photo quite interesting one, due to its sharpness.

The Manohari dancing sensation simply gleams with panache in this pic. Nora looks really pretty with her quirky attire and messy wavy hairdo. This still was captured in low-light from the sets of Stree, Fatehi did a peppy dance number in the horror-comedy titled Kamariya.

NF's endearing smile in this low-light picture is truly unmissable. The dancing queen is looking surreal in no-makeup look.

Pictures Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

