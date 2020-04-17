Nora Fatehi's Quarantine Learning Goes Level Up As She Aces Professional Choreography

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the national lockdown in India has been extended till May 3. It has been a long time now that people have been confined to their houses. Hence, they are looking forward to different ways to be productive, either by learning something new or completing their everyday goals. Recently, Nora Fatehi gave her fans a glimpse of her quarantine learning with a dance video.

Nora Fatehi shared a dance video on her Instagram where the actor is seen grooving on the beats of the song Corny. In the video, Nora Fatehi can be spotted acing at some professional dance moves. She can be seen twerking and also flaunting her belly dance moves while she follows the dance routine of Parris Goebel. As part of her caption, she wrote, “Finally learnt @parrisgoebel live Dance class routine to the song Corny! I love her work. so here it goes🔥💃🏾#quarantinelearning”. In this video, Nora Fatehi is seen wearing a white graphic t-shirt paired with multicoloured joggers and sneakers.

Nora Fatehi has been entertaining her audience amid lockdown by sharing some hilarious videos of her. In the recent past, she shared a music video where she photoshopped her face on all the dancers of the video. In another video, the actor is seen making a grand entry at an event. She explained that this is the way she would like to make an entry after lockdown. The actor captioned the video as, "Literally me once the lockdown is over and I can leave my house.... 🤣🤣"

