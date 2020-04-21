Nora Fatehi Makes Thunderous TikTok Debut, Grooves To Beats Of Beyonce's Song | Watch

Bollywood celebrities have found a friend in TikTok amid Coronavirus lockdown, as many stars are time and again posting fun videos on the app. Joining the bandwagon, Street Dancer 3D actor Nora Fatehi has made her scintillating debut on the online fun-platform and her entry is a sure-shot bang. Nora grooves to Beyonce's superhit number Baby Boy in the video.

Nora Fatehi debuts TikTok

The Batla House actor, on April 20, took to her Instagram to share that she has made her TikTok debut. In the clip shared by her, Nora Fatehi can be seen at her enthusiastic best, tapping her feet on Beyonce's hit number Baby Boy. Nora is seen donning an all-black comfy attire, showing off her dancing skills. She captioned the video saying, "Wow so many Norianas 😍 Here goes my TikTok debut! Follow me now #itsnoriana #norafatehi #babyboychallenge," Nora posted. Check it out here.

Also Read | Nora Fatehi's quarantine learning goes level up as she aces professional choreography

Also Read | Here Is Nora Fatehi And Angad Bedi's Relationship Timeline; Read Details

Nora Fatehi has always managed to mesmerise fans with her marvellous dancing skills in Bollywood. Her famous numbers titled- Saki Saki, Dilbar, and the recent one Garmi are one amongst the most-watched videos online.

Meanwhile, recently Nora Fatehi gave her fans a glimpse of her live dance class routine amid COVID-19 lockdown. The dancer-actor is seen shaking a leg on the beats of the song Corny. The caption said, "Finally learnt @parrisgoebel live Dance class routine to the song Corny! I love her work .. so here it goes🔥💃🏾#quarantinelearning #Afro #urban #dancehall".

Also Read | Disha Patani grooves to Beyonce's song and fans absolutely love her dance routine; Watch

Also Read | Kim Kardashian praises Beyonce years after reports of their cat fight; details inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.