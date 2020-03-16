The Debate
Nora Fatehi Opens Up About Her Role In 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India' & Her Prep For The Film

Bollywood News

In an interview with a leading daily, Nora Fatehi opened up about her role in the much-anticipated film, Bhuj: The Pride of India. Read further to know more

nora fatehi

It seems like Nora Fatehi is on an unstoppable success streak, as the actor’s recent releases have worked wonders at the box office. Nora Fatehi, who last graced the big screen with Street Dancer 3D, along with Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhudeva, will be next seen with Ajay Devgn in the much-anticipated film, Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Recently, the actor spoke about her role in the upcoming film and spilled details about her preparation for the role. Here are the details.

Nora Fatehi on her role in 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'; says it's performance-oriented

In an interview with a leading daily, Nora Fatehi spoke about being relevant in Bollywood and spilled some details about her role in Bhuj: The Pride of India. The actor revealed that she had to learn mixed martial arts to know the basics of fighting and also took the gun training for her role in the movie. Adding to the same, Nora Fatehi revealed that it is a performance-oriented role.

Speaking about Street Dancer 3D’s performance at the box office, Nora Fatehi revealed that typecasting an actor plants hindrances in the growth of an actor. Adding to the same, Nora remarked that talent and versatility will boom when the idea of type-casting disappears. The actor also revealed that slowly things are changing in Bollywood.

Street Dancer 3D

Street Dance 3D garnered a tremendous response from fans across the country, as the dance entertainer has reportedly raked in a business of ₹70.23 crores since its release. Starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Prabhu Deva in the leading roles, Street Dancer 3D is a coming-of-age story based on the lives of the street dancers of India. Helmed by Remo D'sSouza, Street Dance 3D hit the theatres on January 24, 2020.

