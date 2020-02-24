Nora Fatehi Is The First Ever Bollywood Celeb To Perform At The L'Olympia In Paris; Watch

Nora Fatehi had taken to Instagram to share her journey to the L'Olympia Bruno Coquatrix in Paris. The actor and dancer shared pictures and rehearsals videos of her along with her army of background dancers. Her performance videos and snippets were a talk of the town. Many fans loved her Arabic and Indian dance fusion routines at the L'Olympia Bruno Coquatrix on February 20, 2020.

She had earlier shared videos of her arriving at the L'Olympia. In the video, she had mentioned that she is the first-ever Indian to perform at the monumental performance arena. What's significant of the performance is that international sensations like Madonna, The Beatles, Taylor Swift, Janet Jackson and many more iconic singers have showcased their talents on the said stage.

Nora Fatehi rocked the stage according to many fans. She danced to several Bollywood songs at the Exclusive International Bollywood urban show. She wore a silver and black attire with silver shimmer and embroidered design. Furthermore, her rock chic thigh-high boots simply accentuated the dance look.

Watch some of the fan-recorded videos of the actor and singer Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi shared her dance videos

Nora Fatehi also performed her latest single Pepeta

