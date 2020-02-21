When Nora Fatehi Shone Like A Diamond In These Bling Outfits; See Pictures

Nora Fatehi is a popular Canadian dancer, model, actor and singer who made her mark in Bollywood after a long struggle. She has won many hearts in Bollywood with her impressive performances in movies. Her belly dancing talent has garnered her acclaim and she has showcased it in numerous Bollywood item songs.

She started her career in Bollywood with her debut film, Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. She performed in some iconic item numbers in films like Temper, Baahubali, and Kick 2. She also participated in shows like Bigg Boss 9 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

The actor is also known for her unique sense of style. She shares glimpses of her photoshoots for her social media followers. Check out instances when Nora Fatehi rocked shiny outfits like a pro!

Nora Fatehi's Instagram: Best bling outfits

