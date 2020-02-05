Watch Nora Fatehi Give A Hilarious Acceptance Speech For An Award That Is Not Hers

Bollywood's ace choreographer and director Remo D’Souza recently won a Filmfare award for his choreography for the movie Kalank. Street Dancer 3D actor Nora Fatehi shared a hilarious video of herself accepting the award. She shared the funny video on her social media account and had her fans rolling in laughter. Check out the video here:

Nora Fatehi on Instagram

At the beginning of the video, Nora Fatehi can be heard saying that she had been waiting for this moment her entire life. She then states that she definitely deserves the award for her amazing performance in Batla House as well as Street Dancer 3D. She then goes on to thank her mom as well as India after receiving the award.

To break her reverie, Remo D’Souza swoops in to take back his award. He then asks Nora to leave his award and she is seen hopelessly clinging to it.

The hilarious video has garnered a lot of attention on the internet. Remo D’Souza’s wife Lizelle has commented on the post. Similarly, many fans have reacted to the funny video. Netizens stated that the video is hilarious and that they cannot stop laughing. Fans have showered the post with many likes and shared laughs as well as heart emojis on the post.

About Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi was last seen in Remo D’Souza directed movie Street Dancer 3D. She played the role of Mia in the movie. The movie stars ABCD 2 co-stars Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in pivotal roles. Apart from them, the movie also stars Punit Pathak, Caroline Wilde, Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande, and dancing master Prabhu Deva. Street Dancer 3D released on January 24, 2020, and has managed to make a decent Box Office collection.

