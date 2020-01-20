Nora Fatehi Turns Into Ghost To Make Badshah Groove To 'Garmi Song', Watch Video

Nora Fatehi is currently gearing up for her upcoming movie Street Dancer 3D. The actor features alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in the movie. In the recent past, a song from the film titled Garmi was launched by the filmmakers. The song features Nora Fatehi and Varun Dhawan along with several other famous dancers including Dharmesh and Raghav Juyal. The foot-tapping track was widely loved by the audience and gained a lot of views on YouTube in just 24 hours of its launch. Nora Fatehi recently posted a video on her social media where she was seen ghosting Badshah to convince him to dance on Garmi song.

Does Nora turns ghost for Badshah?

At the start of the video, Nora Fatehi and Badshah are seen watching the video of Garmi Song. Both of them enjoy the song while Badshah praises Nora for her hook step in it. Nora then asks Badshah to do the hook step of the song and convinces him by saying that if he does this, it would go viral all over the internet.

Badshah instantly says no to her while Nora convinces him by saying Govinda did it and even Raghav did it too. However, Badshah leaves by saying he would never do it. Here’s when Nora takes the challenge to make Badshah do the hook step of Garmi Song.

In the second half of the video, Nora Fatehi is seen acting as a ghost, by following Badshah wherever he goes and also by dancing in front of him on Garmi Song. She is seen doing the hook step at the cafeteria, supermarket and even in Badshah’s bathroom. Badshah gets horrified with Nora as her voice echoes in his mind. He finally gets convinced and gets ready to do the step. Badshah finally lies down on the floor and dances on Garmi Song while his waiter sees him in shock trying to guess what he is up to. In the caption of the video, Nora Fatehi warned people by asking them to sleep with one eye open as she is coming for them.

