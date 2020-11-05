Nora Fatehi Asks Fans To Choose The Best Choreography On Her Song 'Naach Meri Raani'

Dancing diva Nora Fatehi continues to wow social media with her impeccable dance moves. This time, the fashionista delighted her fans with a new choreography of her recent superhit song, Naach Meri Rani. The actor took to her Instagram to share new Naach Meri Rani moves. The video which she shared also features Guru Randhawa, who has sung the peppy track, and Nora’s friend-choreographer Aadil Khan. Take a look at Nora Fatehi's video:

Nora Fatehi's Naach Meri Raani video

In her latest post on Instagram account, Nora is seen showcasing her killer moves. She looked stunning in an all-black outfit. This time, the lady urged her fans to choose the best Naach Meri Rani choreography they liked the most. Sharing the video post. Nora wrote, “1 song, 3 different choreographies. Comment below ur favourite choreo (sic).” Take a look at Nora Fatehi's Instagram video:

Fans' reaction

As always, Nora's amazing dance moves proved to be a hit among her Insta family. Guru Randhawa posted an adorable comment to the photo, while Karan Singh Chhabra dropped multiple heart emojis. Besides them, Nora’s fans flooded the comments section with fire emojis. Many fans wrote “wow” and “big fan” as well. Take a look at the comments below:

About the song Naach Meri Raani

The Nora Fatehi-Guru Randhawa song was highly anticipated and became an instant hit soon after its release. In the music video of the song, Nora Fatehi is seen as a robot from the future. Nikhita Gandhi has lent her voice along with Guru Randhawa. The lyrics of the song and music have been given by Tanishk Bagchi. The song has garnered over 70 million views on YouTube.

About Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi made her Bollywood debut in 2014. She then performed in several hit films and songs including Dilbar, O Saki Saki, Kamariya, Garmi, and many more. She was also a part of the show India's Best Dancer as a judge.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora Fatehi was last seen in the film Street Dancer 3D. The film also featured Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva, Aparshakti Khurana, Dharmesh Yelande, and many others in prominent roles. The film was directed by Remo D'Souza.

(Image credits: Nora Fatehi Instagram)

