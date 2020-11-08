Nora Fatehi's Most Memorable Appearances In Television; See List

Nora Fatehi has been a prominent figure in B’town since she made her debut in 2014. The actor has carved a niche for herself exclusively in dance-based movies and shows with her exceptional moves. Read on to have a look at the list of memorable appearances the actor has made in TV shows.

Nora Fatehi's TV shows

India’s Best Dancer

Nora was a part of the show recently as a guest to promote her song Naach Meri Rani featuring Guru Randhawa. Prior to that, she had also taken the place of Malaika Arora as a judge for a few weeks in the show. Nora had also taken to her Instagram as she thanked Malaika Arora and the team of the reality show 'India's best Dancer' for having her on the show.

Dance Plus season 4 and 5

Nora Fatehi was a part of the show’s fourth season for a special performance on the show in the year 2019. She also appeared in the 5th season of the show as a guest. Her second appearance was made for the promotions of her movie Street Dancer 3, directed by Remo D’Souza.

Top Model India

Nora was the Guest mentor in the show Top Model India. The show is based on the popular Tyra Banks created show America’s Next Top Model and the reboot inception of MTV India’s India’s Next Top Model. The show premiered on February 4, 2018, on the channel Colors Infinity. It was hosted by Lisa Haydon with Mahir Pandhi being the winner in the end.

Jhalak Dikhla Jaa

Nora Fatehi was a contestant on the ninth season of the dance reality show. She participated with the choreographer Cornel Rodrigues on the show and was eliminated from 10th place on November 12, 2016. The show was presented by Manish Paul, and the judges were Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernandes, and Farah Khan.

Some of the other appearances by Nora on Television include the shows Bigg Boss 9 and 14, Comedy Nights Bachao, Entertainment Ki Raat, MTV Troll Police, and MTV Dancing in the Dark.

