Tiger Shroff Starrer 'Ganpat' Makers To Rope In Nupur Sanon & Nora Fatehi As Female Leads?

Actors Nupur Sanon and Nora Fatehi will soon be seen next to Tiger Shroff in the upcoming movie Ganpat, reported Bollywood Hungama. The report also adds that Nupur Sanon will be seen as the first female lead and Nora Fatehi as the second female lead in the film. Read ahead to know more about the film in the article below:

Ganpat cast

The report mentioned that the film will be directed by Vikas Bahl and showcase Tiger Shroff in a bold and dynamic role of a boxer from Mumbai. It also added that Nora Fatehi 'has been dropping by the Pooja Entertainment office off late' and this has been noticed by the media many times. It further stated that the actor won't be seen in just a small item number but has been signed on for a 'full-length' featured film. Ganpat will be a film that will showcase a 'rags to riches story' and trace the life of this boxer, from his poor childhood to fame. Other reports also indicate that movie will also have a bit of father-son theme to it. The film will soon start production in December.

Finally, the reports mentioned that Tiger Shroff was training quite dedicatedly for his upcoming role. The statements made in the report have yet not been confirmed by the actors or the producers. Actors Nupur Sanon and Nora Fatehi have also not made any public announcement.

On the work front, actor and dancer Nora Fathehi recently launched a new music video with Guru Randhawa called 'Nach Meri Rani'. Nora Fatehi's video so far has gained many views on Youtube and fans have showered immense love on the music video. The video has garnered 88,464,727 views and has been one of Guru Randhwa's most viewed songs. One fan mentioned - 'Every song in which Nora is featured, there's a hook step that is unique in its own. Take a look at the video:

Nupur Sanon hasn't been in any big projects as of now. Ganpat will top the list of Nupur Sanon's movies after 'Filhall'. Nupur Sanon is Kriti Sanon's sister.

Promo Pic Credit: Tiger Shroff, Nora Fatehi & Nupur Sanon's Instagram

