Nora Fatehi Vs Malaika Arora's Thigh-high Slit Gown Styled By Maneka Harisinghani

Maneka Harisinghani is a fashion stylist who is famous for styling high profile Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Nora Fatehi, Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, and many more. She has dressed Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi on many occasions. Her styling is all about femininity and classic chic fashion. Take a look at the outfit comparison between the two Bollywood divas and their thigh-high slit red carpet outfit.

ALSO READ| Nora Fatehi Reveals How She Got Injured During The Filming For 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India'

Nora Fatehi thigh-high slit gown

Nora Fatehi is a Canadian actor-singer who made her name in Bollywood with her exceptional dancing skills in songs like Saki Saki, Dilbar, Naah, Kamariya, and the recent song Garmi. Nora has lately been seen amping up her style with her latest high fashion outfits. Take a look at this outfit of hers, which is styled by fashion stylist Maneka Harisinghani.

Nora is wearing a white gown with a high slit. The floor-length gown has silver sequins throughout the dress which makes the dress look all glammed up. The diva has donned a sleek hairdo with this look and has chosen a pair of high silver stilettoes to go with the outfit.

ALSO READ| Watch Nora Fatehi Give A Hilarious Acceptance Speech For An Award That Is Not Hers

Malaika Arora's thigh-high slit gown

Malaika Arora has always been at the top of her fashion game and the credit goes to her stylist Maneka Harisinghani, who has been styling her for a long time now. Malaika has donned a bright silver floor-length gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. She has styled her hair in a sleek hairdo with high heels to complete the whole look.

ALSO READ| Love Aaj Kal, Rajinikanth, And Nora Fatehi Became Meme Materials For Memesters This Week

Nora Fatehi is all set to return to the big screen in Ajay Devgn's upcoming film, Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film is a biographical war action film, set during the time of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. On the other hand, Malaika Arora is currently seen on the judging panel for the MTV's show called Supermodel of the Year along with co-judges Milind Soman and Masaba Gupta.

ALSO READ| Varun Dhawan-Nora Fatehi's Twerking Step In 'Garmi' Attracts Hilarious Comments, Memes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.