Nora Fatehi Reveals How She Got Injured During The Filming For 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India'

Nora Fatehi is one of the most popular artists in Bollywood, who is all set to return to the big screen in Ajay Devgn's upcoming film, Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The film will be a biographical war action film, set during the time of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. In a recent interview with an international news agency, Nora Fatehi revealed how she had gotten injured during the filming for Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

How Nora Fatehi got injured during the shooting for Bhuj: The Pride Of India

Speaking to the international news agency, Nora Fatehi revealed that she had severely injured herself while filming a high octane action sequence for Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The actor said that she had just gotten back from Bhopal after shooting her part for the film, Bhuj: The Pride of India. Nora Fatehi then stated how it involved a lot of emotional scenes and an entire high octane action sequence, during which she ended up getting severely injured.

Nora Fatehi further revealed more about her injury. She said that in one sequence, her co-actor accidentally threw a gun straight into her face, which caused her forehead to bleed and swell up. Nora Fatehi added that she was in a lot of pain. However, she knew the director needed to complete the shoot, as he was on a very tight schedule. Which is why she decided to continue shooting throughout the day, in spite of her injury. It left a huge mark for over a week on her face.

Alongside Nora Fatehi and Ajay Devgn, Bhuj: The Pride Of India will also star Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and Pranitha Subhash in prominent roles. Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film will tell the real-life story of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who was in charge of the Bhuj airport during the time of the Indo-Pak war. The film will depict how Vijay (played by Ajay Devgn) and his team reconstructed the Bhuj IAF airbase, with the help of 300 local women.

