Nora Fatehi And John Abraham's Best Moments From BTS Video Of 'Dilbar'

Nora Fatehi has won Bollywood with her swift dance moves. The actor starred in the music video of Dilbar, a song from John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate. The artists involved in the song are Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali, and Ikka Singh. The dance hit became insanely popular back in 2018 when it was released.

Back in July 2018, a behind the scenes clip of the song was released. In the video, Nora Fatehi can be seen showcasing some sizzling dance moves and enjoying some BTS moments off-screen. Nora is also sporting her remarkable red outfit in the video. The movie Satyameva Jayate was released in 2018 and starred John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee in lead roles. Check out some of the best moments of Nora Fatehi from the BTS video of Dilbar below.

In the first few seconds of the video, Nora Fatehi is seen in her iconic red outfit that she wore in the music video. The actor says that ‘she is freaking out but she’s very excited for this’. The next few scenes involve the shooting of the song. The production crew also compliments her swift moves and stunning style.

Nora, while reviewing her moves in the music video, says that the director makes her look great in the video and she says that she loves it. John Abraham also speaks about his opinion on the song. He says that he likes the remake over the original and that he’s having a good time. Although he doesn’t show off his moves in the video, he’s still part of the song.

The next scene shows John speaking highly of Nora and the length she goes to deliver her best. John says that ‘his bones hurt while watching her dance’. Nora says that she was dancing on an empty stomach and she didn’t have her breakfast from all the nervousness.

Nora Fatehi was last seen in the dance movie Street Dancer 3D. The film starred Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhudeva in prominent roles. Nora Fatehi amazed her fans with her splendid dance moves in the movie. She will be next seen in the war action movie Bhuj: The Pride of India.

