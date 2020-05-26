Nora Fatehi's Dance Track 'Rock Tha Party': BTS & Making Of The Song You Must Check Out

Rock Tha Party is a dance track from John Abraham's Rocky Handsome. The song features Nora Fatehi's stunning dance moves. This is the newly recreated version of the original song of the same name which is a foot-tapping number. Take a look at the making and BTS of Nora Fatehi's dance number, Rock Tha Party.

Making of Rock Tha Party song -

Rock Tha Party was the first song released from Rocky Handsome's soundtrack album. The song has 23 million views on YouTube. The makers of the dance number also released a separate making video of the song. Here, the entire shooting is fast-forwarded and clubbed in a small video.

The making video also has the makers and actors sharing their experience of working for the song. The producer Sunil Khetrapal explained the journey of the song and where the idea came from. In the video, Nora Fatehi can be seen practising the dance moves. The singers, Bombay Rockers also shared their experience of working with the entire team and Nora. Rock Tha Party is choreographed by Rajeev Surti.

Nora Fatehi further said that the song is quite groovy and simple yet difficult, rough and sexy at the same time. During the course of the video, Rajeev is also seen complimenting Nora Fatehi's dance skills. He shared that Nora was an amazing dancer with perfect expressions. Even John Abraham showered praises on Nora for her performance. Check out the making video below.

About Rock Tha Party -

Rock Tha Party was the first song released from the Rocky Handsome's music album. The song is an official remake of the classic rock song of the same name. The new version is also sung by Bombay Rockers. The song starts with the Bombay Rockers, who are back with this party anthem. Nora Fatehi has also grabbed many eyeballs with her sizzling moves. She has sported a stunning white feather outfit for this song. The lead actor of the film John Abraham can also be seen in some portions of the song.

