Nora Fatehi And Sidharth Malhotra's BTS Banter In 'Ek Toh Kam Zindagani' Is Too Cute!

Nore Fatehi is one of the finest dancers and an emerging actor in Bollywood. She rose to fame with India’s most-watched reality television show, Bigg Boss 9. Nora did not win the title but sure made a place for herself in the hearts of the audience. Nora Fatehi is known for her great dance moves and has also been cast in many item songs. Nora Fatehi has is known for doing several item numbers in movies. One such movie is Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavaan (2012) where her song Ek Toh Kam Zindagani set the stage on fire. Here is the behind the scenes (BTS) from the song. Read ahead to know-

Ek Toh Kam Zindagani BTS

Nora Fatehi has been a part of several item songs but Ek Toh Kam Zindagani has been one of the most popular out of those. The song also features Sidharth Malhotra, who is the lead actor in the movie, Marjaavaan. The song is sung by Neha Kakkar and Yash Narevkar. The music of the song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi. Ek Toh Kam Zindagani is a remake of an old song Pyar Do Pyar Lo from the movie Janbaaz (1986). The original song was sung by Sapna Mukherjee and the music was given by Kalyanji Anandji. The lyrics of the song is by Indeevar.

In the making of the song Ek Toh Kam Zindagani, Nora Fatehi and Sidharth Malhotra seemed to have often gotten into a fun banter with each other off-screen. Nora Fatehi has mentioned that having to be a part of the remake of such an iconic song is a privilege to her as the original song featured Rekha and nobody can step into her shoes. She has thanked her choreographers and said that it is they who in fact make her look good and give her all the great dance moves she is known for.

About Marjaavaan

Marjaavaan was a Milap Zaveri’s directorial. The movie cast includes Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, and Tara Sutaria in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around Raghu and Zoya, who are enjoying their lives together until a gang leader with harmful intentions turns their world upside down.

