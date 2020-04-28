Nora Fatehi’s Conversation With Utensils During Lockdown Will Leave You In Splits; Watch

Recently, the announcement of a lockdown extension was made by the Government of India to control the spread of Coronavirus. While officials are leaving no stone unturned to keep citizens engaged by airing shows like Ramayan, Bollywood celebrities, too, have been entertaining their fans with pictures of them 'quarantining' and have also indulged in some fun-filled interactive online sessions. Recently, a video of Nora Fatehi went viral all over the internet, which very well explains her quarantine mood. Read details.

Recently, a video of Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi took the internet by storm, in which the actor can be seen entertaining her fans with a funny conversation with her utensils. As seen in the video shared, Nora Fatehi can be seen blaming her sink-filled utensils of ‘staring’ at her. In the video, Nora Fatehi says, “What?! You are always looking at me dude. Shut up because I always catch you staring. I swear ask anybody dude, anybody will tell you that you keep staring at me”. Take a look at the video shared:

Street Dancer 3D

Street Dance 3D garnered a tremendous response from fans across the country, as the dance entertainer has reportedly raked in a business of ₹70.23 crores since its release. Starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Prabhu Deva in the leading roles, Street Dancer 3D is a coming-of-age story based on the lives of the street dancers of India. Helmed by Remo D'sSouza, Street Dance 3D hit the theatres on January 24, 2020.

The actor will be next seen with Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt in the much-anticipated biographical film, Bhuj: The Pride of India. Helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, Bhuj: The Pride of India is a story about 300 Gujarati women who helped the Indian Airforce during Bangladesh and Pakistan War.

