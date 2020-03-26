Nora Fatehi's Incredible Captions To Drive Away Your Midweek Blues

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi is known for her unique dance moves and impressive acting chops. She has appeared in various successful films including Bharat, Stree, Batla House, and Baahubali, to name a few. Nora Fatehi is also a social media star, thanks to her stupendous dance videos and gorgeous pictures. She is quite active on Instagram and interacts with her fans quite often. Moreover, some of her captions garner immense applause. Therefore, we have compiled some of the actor’s most best captions to drive away your midweek blues.

Nora Fatehi’s best captions on Instagram

1. Please no comparisons

In this adorable picture, Nora Fatehi has donned a purple gown. Featuring ruffles and flares, this flowy attire is a show-stopper. Fatehi has written a quirky caption with the snap.

2. Everything happens for a reason

Nora Fatehi has stunned everyone with her traditional avatar in this ethnic attire. She has donned Kurti with pajama and dupatta. For a rounded-off look, she has sported statement earrings and kept her hair loose. Fatehi has written a quite meaningful caption with this picture.

3. Wishing Happy Women’s Day

The Batla House actor is wishing Happy Women’s Day to her fans in this picture. She can be seen wearing a crop top and leggings ensemble. She has written a motivating caption with this snap.

Also read: Nora Fatehi Is The First Ever Bollywood Celeb To Perform At The L'Olympia In Paris; Watch

Also read: Nora Fatehi Opens Up About Her Role In 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India' & Her Prep For The Film

4. Had to cut grass

Nora Fatehi has draped a gorgeous saree in this picture that she posted on Instagram. She has captioned the lyrics of Meghan Trainor’s Nice To Meet Ya with her photo. Fatehi is sporting a raw look with sheer grace.

Also read: 'Its Only A Start,' Says Nora Fatehi On Reaching Her Goals & Performing Internationally

Also read: Nora Fatehi's Poker Face Poses You Should Not Miss; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.