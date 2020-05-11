Nora Fatehi's Pictures Are A Treat To The Eyes; See Them Here

Nora Fatehi is one of the finest dancers in Bollywood. The model-turned-actor never fails to stun fans with her scintillating moves. Nora Fatehi aptly knows how to stay connected with her fans using social media. She keeps sharing her splendid looks with fans through Instagram. From vacation pictures to travel diaries, the diva has surprised fans with her eye-catching pictures. Here are some of Nora Fatehi’s pictures which features the diva posing around scenic beauty.

In this picture, Nora Fatehi can be seen seated at the edge of a beautiful pool. The star can be seen sporting a white tube top which features bell sleeves. The top also has a line of cut detailing right above the frills of the top. The diva has paired her look with denim shorts to round off her look. Minimalistic makeup and her sleek hair left open completes the look of the diva.

Here, Nora Fatehi can be seen posing inside an ocean-themed resort. The diva has worn an orange ensemble with off-shoulder sleeves. The diva can be seen seated in front of a huge tank which makes her looks majestic. Nora Fatehi can be seen extending her hands towards a gigantic fish that appears to be coming towards her. Have a look at the picture here:

This quirky picture features Nora Fatehi posing in front of a beach. The diva can be seen in a peppy look with pink tube bralette which is paired with matching trousers. The pink ensemble has frills all over it. Nora Fatehi is donning a new hair colour in the photo which matched her ensemble. Quirky sunglasses and naval piercing grabbed the attention of the fans. This eye-catchy look of Nora Fatehi was completed with minimalistic makeup.

Dressed as a bride, Nora Fatehi can be seen posing in front of a vast ocean. The bridal dress of the diva features pleats all around her waist. The dress also features mesh sleeves that have floral embroidery done all over it. The dress is tied with straps at the back. White pearl earring and minimalistic makeup completed the look of the diva.

