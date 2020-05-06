Nora Fatehi Wears Chef's Hat As She Cooks Some Moroccan Delicacies

Nora Fatehi has been keeping fans entertained consistently with her social media presence. Be it her dance videos or hilarious memes, she is making sure to keep her fans busy. Recently, Nora Fatehi flaunted her cooking skills as she prepared two Moroccan delicacies and posting the pics on her Instagram thus updating her fans about her Iftaar menu.

Nora Fatehi shared a series of Instagram stories wherein she was seen cooking something different. At first, she shared a boomerang video of a pan with some veggies cooking in it. The actor also asked her fans that if they can guess what she is making. In the next story, she shared a video of stirring some soup and also informed her fans that she was cooking a Moroccan soup called Harira which is her favourite. Nora Fatehi also informed that she added some chicken to the soup instead of meat and also added chickpeas to it. Another story shared by Nora was to inform her fans about what else is on her dinner menu today. She was seen making some Baghrir which is also a Moroccan delicacy.

In the recent past, Nora Fatehi shared several recipes about what she is making for Iftaar. From laying down ingredients for pumpkin soup to frying Samosas, Nora has been sharing everything with her fans. She also pinned a highlight on her Instagram handle with title Nora's Kitchen to help her fans see the recipes even after 24 hours.

Also Read| Nora Fatehi Showcases Her Culinary Skills As She Turns Chef For Iftaar; See Pictures Here

Also Read| Bhumi Pednekar and Nora Fatehi amp up glam quotient pink co-ords; who wore it better?

Also Read| When Nora Fatehi danced with Vicky Kaushal on 'Pachtaoge's' success party | Watch

Also Read| Bhumi Pednekar or Nora Fatehi | Who styled ruffled gown look better? See pics

On the work front, Nora Fatehi was last seen in Street Dancer 3D alongside Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. She was widely appreciated for her performance in the song Garmi from the film. She is set to make her next appearance alongside Ajay Devgn in Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Within no time, Fatehi established herself as one of the top dancers in Bollywood with songs like O Saki Saki, Dilbar, Kamariya, and more. She also appeared in Arijit Singh's Pachtaoge alongside the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Vicky Kaushal.

Also Read|Bhumi Pednekar or Nora Fatehi; who pulled red high-slit gown look better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.