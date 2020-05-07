Nora Fatehi's Throwback Pictures With Disha Patani Prove They Are Pro At Posing

Actors Disha Patani and Nora Fatehi were seen together in Salman Khan's movie Bharat. Disha Patani was seen as Radha, in the film while Nora Fatehi was seen as Suzan Khan, in Bharat. This was the first film in which the actors were seen as co-stars but these divas have been friends for a very long time. Here are some of their throwback pictures that prove these old buddies are pretty posers.

In the archives, we found this pretty picture of actor Disha Patani and dancing queen Nora Fatehi. The two divas were dressed in traditional outfits. Disha Patani wore a simple green kurta and was all smiles and she posed with Nora Fatehi, who was draped in a saree. Nora Fatehi looked stunning in the black saree as she matched with a pair of golden earrings. The red lipstick and the small bindi on her forehead completed her outfit making her look gorgeous. In the caption, Nora Fatehi thanked her Bharat co-star for helping her drape the saree and also called her a 'life-saver'.

Another older picture we found on Nora Fatehi's Instagram was this picture in which the two actors were seen hugging each other, lovingly. This picture was from the year 2015 when Nora Fatehi joined Disha Patani on set for the Telugu film Loafer. Disha Patani was seen as the lead in the movie, starring opposite actor Varun Tej.

Nora Fatehi was seen in a dance number, in the film. Nora Fatehi had joined the cast in Jodhpur for the song and the two actors were pretty happy to see each other, as seen in the picture. In the caption, Nora Fatehi stated that she was happy to join Disha Patani onset.

On the work front, Disha Patani will be seen in Salman Khan's next, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Nora Fatehi, on the other hand, will be seen in the film Bhuj: The Pride of India along with actors Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Parineeti Chopra.

