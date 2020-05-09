Nora Fatehi Gives Cardi B's Rant A Coronavirus Twist In This Hilarious TikTok Video

Nora Fatehi is making full use of her quarantine time amid the COVID-19 lockdown to hone her dancing skills and her Instagram handle is proof. Fatehi has taken over one of the most popular content-creating platforms of contemporary times, TikTok, to not only flaunt her stellar dance moves but also show the humorous side of hers to her fans. The Street Dancer 3D actor has been sharing some hilarious videos on social media and this time around, she decided to confront 'B**** Corona'.

Nora Fatehi gives Cardi B's rant a Coronavirus twist in hilarious TikTok video

After sharing her hilarious take at insomnia during the COVID-19 lockdown, the Canadian beauty Nora Fatehi decided to call out Coronavirus in a funny TikTok video. Fatehi took to Instagram to share a video wherein she gave her fans a humourous insight into her confrontation with 'B**** Corona'. She recreated Cardi B's rant from VHI's Love & Hip Hop: New York wherein she gets into an altercation with Asia from 2017 that went viral on social media.

The Bigg Boss 9 contestant gave the rant a Coronavirus twist and captioned the post writing, "So I confronted this b**** Corona..Shes got too much attitude and no Answers

#tiktok #norafatehi #quarantine"

On the work front, Nora Fatehi is on a roll lately as she featured in the recreated versions of some of the most iconic Bollywood songs that went on to become chartbusters. The music video of the reprised version of Dilbar starring Fatehi, from the John Abraham starrer Satyamev Jayate has crossed over 751 million views on YouTube.

She was last seen sharing the screen space with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor along with an ensemble cast, in the musical-dance film titled Street Dancer. Fatehi will next be seen in the war-action titled Bhuj: The Pride of India which is slated to release in the Independence Day weekend this year.

(Image credit: Nora Fatehi Instagram)

