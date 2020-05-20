Nora Fatehi’s Rant About 'marrying Ramesh’ Will Leave You In Splits

It seems that amid the lockdown, Nora Fatehi has unleashed her entertaining and quirky side for all her fans which is also evident from her recent social media posts. Nora Fatehi has been sharing all sorts of fun videos along with some throwback post, and many more. After recreating the infamous 'Pooja What Is This Behaviour' dialogue from Bigg Boss 5 along with Cardi B's coronavirus rant, the actor recently shared a hilarious video on how she has to get married to her neighbor Ramesh just like all the other girls which will leave everyone in splits.

Nora Fatehi shared a hilarious video

Nora Fatehi's recent video has her telling in an animated voice that she is witnessing this growing trend on TikTok wherein girls are drooling over some good-looking male Tik Tokers. However, then she adds in a frustrated tone that despite swooning over the Tik Tokers, all the girls will ultimately be getting married to their neighbor Ramesh. Nora Fatehi also adds that she does not have the courage to have a boyfriend as she will get a good lashing from her mother.

Nora Fatehi then adds how even, she is just like the other girls and is immediately called by Ramesh in the background of the video. Nora Fatehi's hilarious tone and expressions in the video with brighten up your dull Wednesday. Take a look at Nora Fatehi's video.

Nora Fatehi becomes most followed Moroccan celebrity on Instagram

Nora Fatehi recently became the most followed Moroccan celebrity on Instagram. The Street Dancer 3D actor now has a stunning 13 million followers on Instagram that helped her achieve the same. The same position was earlier held by rapper French Montana of Unforgettable fame.

Nora Fatehi has now jumped to the number one position while French Montana is now in the second position. Nora has officially become the most followed Moroccan celebrity on Instagram that is her place of origin as well. While talking about the same during a recent interaction with a publication, Nora Fatehi said that she cannot control her happiness. She also said that she is proud that her Instagram family is growing stronger with each passing day. She further mentioned that it is indeed a huge deal for her to be the most followed Moroccan celebrity in the world.

