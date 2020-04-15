Nora Fatehi's Most Popular Regional Hit Tracks, Check Out List

Dancer turned actor Nora Fatehi, who is known for killer dance moves and drop-dead gorgeous looks stole millions of hearts when she featured in John Abraham's Satyamev Jayate. Her song-dance number Dilbar was ground-breaking hit, which was turned out to be Nora Fatehi's ticket to fame in Bollywood.

Post that Nora Fatehi has featured in several films, and given the biggest chartbuster hits of the recent time. Some of her most popular songs include Garmi, O Saki Saki, Ek Toh Kum Zindagani amid others. But little do we know that Nora Fatehi has also worked down South and featured in several dance numbers. Here are some celebrated Nora Fatehi's hit dance numbers in regional films.

Temper from Ittage Recchipodham( Telugu)

Out of a Nora Fatehi, dance number in regional films Temper is counted amongst her most famous tracks. It is from the Tamil-language movie Ittage Recchipodham starring Babu Antony in the lead role. Nora Fatehi danced like a dream in this peppy party song. She wore a stunning green and pink ensemble with gold embellishments. Sung by Geetha Madhuri.

Kukkurukuru Kick from Kick 2(Telugu)

When Nora Fatehi featured in a high-octane dance number in Telugu movie Ravi Teja's Kick 2, her fans were in awe of her performance in the song Kukkurukuru Kick. She danced with Ravi Teja in this superhit track showcasing some energetic dance steps. It's a fun song with a catchy hook line.

Manohari in Baahubali (Telugu, Tamil)

Manohari from Bahubali is one of the most remembered songs from the S. S. Rajamouli's blockbuster film. Nora Fatehi featured alongside Scarlet Mellish Wilson, Sneha Upadhyay, and Prabhas. Within no time this melodious track sung by Mohana Bhogaraju and LV Revanth went viral. A must-watch song by Nora, which is available in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi language.

Nrithageethikalennum in Kayamkulam Kochunni (Malayalam)

Nora also did a Malayalam song titled Nrithageethikalennum in the movie Kayamkulam Kochunni. The gorgeous actress looked nothing short of a dream in Nrithageethikalennum, and her dazzling belly dance moves were simply splendid. Nrithageethikalennum turned out to be the highlight of the Malayalam film due to Fatehi's sizzling dance number. She wore a stunning white attire and opted for open hair and minimalist makeup in the song. Nrithageethikalennum is sung by Pushpavathy Poypadathu.

