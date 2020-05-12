Nora Fatehi Is Now The Most Followed Moroccan Celebrity On Instagram; Read More

Nora Fatehi gained massive popularity during her stint on the iconic reality show, Bigg Boss. Since then she has been a part of several hit Bollywood films including the recent Varun Dhawan starrer Street Dancer 3D. Nora Fatehi is also known to be quite popular on social media as well. She recently unlocked a milestone achievement. Nora Fatehi has become the most followed Moroccan celebrity on Instagram. Read further ahead for more details:

Nora Fatehi becomes the most followed Moroccan celebrity

There is no doubt that Nora Fatehi is a popular celebrity on social media site, Instagram. However, she recently became the most followed Moroccan celebrity to be followed on Instagram. The actor has a stunning 13 million followers on Instagram that helped her achieve the same.

The same feat was earlier held by rapper French Montana of Unforgettable fame. Nora Fatehi has now jumped to the number one position and French Montana is now in the second position. She has officially become the most followed Moroccan celebrity on Instagram that is her place of origin as well.

While talking about the same during a recent interaction, Nora Fatehi said that she cannot control her happiness. She also added that she is proud that her Instagram family is growing stronger with each passing day. She further mentioned that it is indeed a huge deal to be the most followed Moroccan celebrity in the world.

The Batla House actor said that it is a great achievement. However, what makes it even more special is that she has been able to do this organically i.e. minus any advertisements or promotions on Instagram. She also thanked her followers and fans for all the love and support that they shower upon her which helped her achieve this.

