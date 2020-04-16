Nora Fatehi’s Photos To Take Posing Cues From For Your Next Instagram-worthy Picture

Nora Fatehi rose to fame after her stint on the celebrity reality show, Bigg Boss. Since then she has been a part of several hit Bollywood films and dance numbers. Her uber-cool dancing steps never fail to make the audience groove.

In addition to acing her game on the silver screen, Nora Fatehi is also known to be quite popular on social media as well. The actor regularly shares updates about herself and also posts amazing pictures. If you are looking for an inspiration for your next Instagram-worthy click, then take a look.

Nora Fatehi’s best poses

1. In this picture, Nora Fatehi is sitting relaxed near a pool during her vacation. She has kept her legs crossed that gives a very chill vibe to the picture. Nora Fatehi has donned a simple white blouse and denim shorts while keeping her long tresses open.

2. Nora Fatehi’s pose in this picture will surely help you take the glamour quotient in your photo a notch higher. The actor has kept her hands on her waist while giving the feeling that she is leaning on something. This pose helps to show off her gorgeous purple gown that she has donned.

3. Nora Fatehi is seen to be doing nothing other than staring into the camera for this picture. However, she is posing sideways to give the feeling that she has turned back. Nora Fatehi has donned a beautiful traditional red kurta with gold jewellery in the picture.

4. This pose by Nora Fatehi is giving out all the boss lady vibes. She is wearing a black and white suit in the picture. Hence, while posing for the camera, she is seen trying to fix her tie while looking sideways.

