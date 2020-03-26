When Ranveer Singh Called Deepika Padukone A 'snack', See Throwback Post

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are often seen doing some sweet social media PDA, where the couple post sweet comments on each other’s Instagram pictures. Most recently, Deepika Padukone called her husband Ranveer Singh ‘a snack’ in a picture that he uploaded on his social media account. The netizens went gaga over the small comment, however, many missed out on the fact that it was Ranveer Singh who had called Deepika Padukone ‘a snack’ before she reciprocated the gesture.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh PDA

Deepika Padukone had uploaded a picture while promoting a yoghurt brand on her social media. Ranveer Singh took to her comments section and commented that she is a snack. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are currently homebound, as the couple is quarantining together. Ranveer Singh has been clicking pictures with his wife and is seen being very active on social media.

Ranveer Singh recently uploaded a picture with Deepika Padukone on his Instagram. The couple is seen sporting athleisure looks in the picture. While Ranveer Singh posted a cheesy cation and called Deepika his Monday motivation in the post. Deepika Padukone took the comments section and called her husband a snack. Check out the pictures of the couple here.

About Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot last year on November 14, 2018, in Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, Italy. It has been reported that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were together for six years before tying the knot. The actors had a Konkani wedding ceremony on November 14, while a traditional Sindhi wedding ceremony was held the very next day. They also had a grand wedding reception in Mumbai a few days later.

The celebrated one year of togetherness in November last year. the couple were seen celebrating the day with their family as they attended religious places to seek the blessing of the almighty. Pictures and videos from the couple’s first anniversary had gone viral. Netizens went gaga over the couple's choice of blending their cultural beliefs by visiting both Tirupati temple as well as the Golden temple.

