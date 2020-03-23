Ranveer Singh's Favourite Movie Role Of Wifey Deepika Padukone Has A Rohit Shetty Twist

The worldwide outbreak of Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic has put many countries under lockdown. Local governments of these affected nations have been asking people to practice social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus. This has affected the film industry too. The outbreak of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) may have pushed people indoors around the globe, but many popular celebrities are trying to keep their audiences entertained. Ranveer Singh in this time of self-quarantine was answering questions of his fans in a Q&A session on Instagram. One of his fans asked him which is his favourite Deepika Padukone character. This is how Ranveer replied.

Deepika Padukone's Meenamma is Ranveer Singh's favourite movie character:

Ranveer Singh, in his reply to a fan, shared four pictures of Deepika Padukone from the film Chennai Express. In this film, Deepika was seen as a daughter of a South Indian don. Her character Meenamma is Ranveer Singh’s favourite character. The image seems like the scene from the film where Deepika Padukone talks to the lead of the film and tells him how bad his dictionary is. Deepika Padukone’s portrayal of Meenamma was loved by fans as well as Ranveer Singh.

On the professional front

Deepika Padukone was last seen in the film Chhapaak where she played the role of an acid attack victim who went against all odds. Now she will be seen in the film ’83. It also stars Ranveer Singh, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amrita Puri, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, and Sahil Khattar in significant roles alongside Deepika Padukone. This film is a story of the 1983 world cup that India won. Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev has expressed that a lot of things that happen at the hotels and at team meetings are unknown and the film will showcase them which will leave the fans amused.

