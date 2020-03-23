Ranveer Singh Reveals Deepika Padukone Is Learning To Play Piano During Quarantine

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh on his Instagram revealed that his wife and Padmavaat co-star Deepika Padukone is learning how to play the piano. In the picture shared by the actor on his Instagram, Deepika Padukone can be seen sitting with her back to her husband as she tries to play the instrument. The black and white picture created quite a stir on social media. Check out the picture shared by Ranveer Singh on his social media.

Ranveer Singh's photos

In the picture, Deepika Padukone is seen sitting in front of a piano in casual attire. On the piano frame is a childhood picture of Deepika as well as the cover of a magazine in which Deepika Padukone had posed for. The aesthetic picture has made the fans of the couple compliment Ranveer Singh for his photography skills. The couple has revealed that they are following the Junta Curfew and have been self- quarantined for the past few days.

Ranveer Singh on his Instagram account asked his fans to ask questions to him and Deepika Padukone. He shared an adorable picture of the couple and told their fans to ask questions to the couple. Ranveer answered many questions about his time in quarantine as well as about his wife.

It was announced by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi that at 5 pm, all the citizens should unitedly thank all those who are working tirelessly to help curb the COVID-19 outbreak by clapping their hands. Ranveer Singh along with his wife and actor Deepika Padukone came live on Instagram and were seen clapping their hands to thank the selfless helpers. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer sigh were seen wearing matching white shirts in the video.

