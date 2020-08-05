Did You Know Not Only Taimur Ali Khan But His Nanny Also Has A Separate Fanbase?

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan has a huge fan base. The adorable toddler often attracts attention from the paparazzi when he is seen in public. While Taimur Ali Khan has his own fan pages on social media, his nanny too has a lot of fans. Read on:

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan Reacts To The Big Question: What Is Taimur's Nanny's Salary?

Taimur Ali Khan's nanny

Taimur Ali Khan’s nanny Savatri is often picturised with the toddler. She is often seen cradling the star kid in her arms or holding his hand as he walks. Taimur Ali Khan’s nanny’s fan pages enjoy more than 1,000 followers on Instagram alone.

One Instagram account that goes by the name Taimur Ali Khan’s Nani Savatri has around 1,038 followers. However, the other account named Nani Ali Khan has about 1,463 followers on Instagram. Check out the post shared on both the social media accounts.

ALSO READ: Inaaya Naumi Kemmu Ties Rakhi To Someone Special Apart From Taimur Ali Khan; See Pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan is often asked how much Taimur Ali Khan’s nanny earns per month. Some sources suggest that the nanny earns approximately around Rs.1.5 lakhs per month. However, neither Saif Ali Khan nor Kareena Kapoor Khan have commented on the salary of their kid’s nanny.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, much like most Bollywood celebrities, has been homebound after the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a lockdown across the nation. She has been spending some time with her son Taimur Ali Khan as well as her husband Saif Ali Khan. Kareena Kapoor Khan has been posting pictures on her social media with the hashtag ‘QuaranTimDiaries’ while showing off her time in quarantine with her son.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'in House Picasso' Taimur Ali Khan Creates A Masterpiece

Kareena Khan was recently seen celebrating Raksha Bandhan with the Kapoor family. Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan as well as their son Taimur were picturised with Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and family during the festival. Taimur sat on his father’s lap as the family reunited for the first time after the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions were eased.

Ranbir Kapoor’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt, as well as Armaan Jain’s rumoured girlfriend Tara Sutaria, was also present at the function. Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media account and shared a few pictures from the family lunch. She also mentioned that her sister Karisma Kapoor was missing from the family, however, Karisma Kapoor shared a video saying that she missed her family during the festival.

ALSO READ: Taimur Ali Khan to follow Pataudi traditions and go to a boarding school in England?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.