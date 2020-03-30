Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'in House Picasso' Taimur Ali Khan Creates A Masterpiece

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a painting on her Instagram account and credited her toddler for it as well. Kareena Kapoor Khan, much like most Bollywood celebrities has been homebound after the coronavirus pandemic has caused a lockdown in the nation. She has been spending some time with her son Taimur Ali Khan as well as her husband Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been posting pictures on her social media with the hashtag ‘QuaranTimDiaries’ while showing off her time in quarantine with her son. In a recently shared picture, Kareena Kapoor Khan stated that the painting is that of a sunny beach day. She also added the hashtag ‘In House Picasso’ while describing the painting. Check out the picture of the painting shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan.

In the picture, four people are seen lounging on a beach chair while there are fishes in the water at the beach in front of them. There are two umbrellas protecting the lounge chairs and the people sitting on the chair. There are two flowers in the waterbody in front of the people as well. Kareena Kapoor Khan had previously shared a painting done by her son. Check out the picture here.

In the picture, Taimur Ali Khan has drawn a huge cone of ice cream. On her Instagram story, Kareena Kapoor Khan affectionately wrote that the whole world is Taimur Ali Khan’s ice-cream. Kareena Kapoor Khan has been following the Janata Curfew and is often seen sharing pictures of her family during the lockdown. Kareena Kapoor Khan became quite active on social media after the lockdown was declared.

