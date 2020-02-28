Shruti Haasan's Before And After Pics Shows Her Stunning Transformation Over The Years

Shruti Haasan recently shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram, where she discussed her body transformation and revealed that she had undergone plastic surgery. Shruti Haasan's bold statement was appreciated by many of her fans, who were happy that she was honest with them. Shruti Haasan, like many other actors, has undergone several transformations over the years, as each role required her to portray a new look. Here are some pictures that depict Shruti Haasan's transformations over the years.

Shruti Haasan many transformations over the years

Here are a few pictures of Shruti Haasan all the way back from 2016. The actor looked younger back then and also had a much different hairstyle than she has now. Below are a few more pictures of the actor as she transformed her look over the years.

Fans are unsure when Shruti Haasan underwent plastic surgery, but it is likely that she tweaked her face only a few years ago. Shruti recently shared a heartfelt message after she received a lot of criticism for looking 'too fat' or 'too different'. The actor boldly stated that her face was her own and she had the liberty to do as she pleased with it.

She also said that many women faced changes in their body over time and it was nothing to be ashamed of. Shruti Haasan also shared that she had undergone plastic surgery in the same post, and she added that she was not ashamed of it, as she had done it out of her own free will. Here are a few of her latest pictures that show her transformation over the years.

On the work front, Shruti Haasan will next be seen in the upcoming Hindi digital short film, Devi. The short film is directed by Priyanka Banerjee and will star other popular actors such as Kajol, Neha Dhupia and Neena Kulkarni. Devi will tell the story of nine different women who form a bond over the pain, struggles, and abuse they endured throughout their life. The short film is set to release on March 2, 2020.

