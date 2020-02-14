Kiara Advani, Shruti Hassan & Rakul Preet Spread 'self-love' Message On Valentine's Day

On the cheery occasion of Valentine’s Day, many Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter and Instagram to wish their followers and fans. Wishes poured in from celebrities such as Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan and others sharing messages and asking their fans to spread love and show their emotions to their loved ones.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani, Shruti Hassan and Rakul Preet Singh resorted to messages of self-love on February 14, 2020.

Kiara Advani shared the following picture with her Valentine’s Day post

Kiara Advani shared a series of her pictures from old shoots. She wrote how self-love is empowering. She urged her fans to love themselves from the inside to outside for a positive change. She wrote, “Self-love is a superpower. When things change inside you, things change around you. Happy Valentine’s Day! ❤”

Here is what Shruti Hassan shared

Shruti Hassan also shared a message of self-love on Valentine's Day. She shared a beautiful picture of herself in a monochrome filter with a flower. She wrote, "It’s a cliche but there is no greater love than the love you give yourself :) happy Valentine’s Day ❤️ 💖🌹 📷 @mrjames.harris." She also thanked her photographer for the picture.

Rakul Preet Singh also shared a series of her own pictures in brilliant looks

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh wrote that one's relationship with oneself reflects on how they look at the world. She also stressed on loving yourself more. Rakul Preet Singh also added that one should be their own reason to smile. The De De Pyaar De actor wrote, “All relationships are a reflection of your relationship with yourself !! So love yourself a little more and be your own reason to smile !! Happy Valentines to all you lovely people ❤️❤️.”

