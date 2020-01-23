ThereWasNoConceptOf Memes Trend After Saif Ali Khan’s 'no Concept Of India' Statement

Saif Ali Khan's controversial statement — "there was no concept of India until British gave it one" — has triggered a meme fest on Twitter with a trending hashtag #ThereWasNoConceptOf. While his comment was political and with regards to his film 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', but it has now taken a funny route and many users have shared some rib-tickling versions of their own.

For those unaware, before this became a meme fest, the 'Jawaani Jaaneman' actor was slammed by many including Tarek Fatah, Vivek Agnihotri, and others.

#ThereWasNoConceptOf rap music/songs before dhinchak pooja came to industry 😁 pic.twitter.com/xApBzmzAtg — Kalpana Sidh (@_frazzled_soul_) January 22, 2020

#ThereWasNoConceptOf Breaking records in all over india before this pic.twitter.com/BqQU2uTet5 — Mahanati (@Mahanatiii) January 23, 2020

On the professional front

Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in comedy-drama 'Jawaani Jaaneman'. The makers on Wednesday released the much talked about remix of the '90s song 'Ole Ole 2.0'. Saif is seen grooving to the hook step from the old version. 'Ole-Ole 2.0' is penned by Shabbir Ahmed and sung by Amit Mishra. The original song 'Ole Ole' was featured in the 1994 film 'Yeh Dillagi' and was performed by Abhijeet Bhattacharya.

Making her debut in Bollywood with this movie, Alaya F, the daughter of former Bollywood actor Pooja Bedi and grand-daughter of actor Kabir Bedi in the lead role, will play Saif Ali Khan's daughter in the film. Tabu also stars in a pivotal role.

The film is being produced by Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment in association with Saif's Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films. The film is set to release on January 31.

Even though i dont like remake songs much but this one was really good by Amit Mishra. Older version was slightly better by Legendary Abhijeet Bhattacharya but new version isn't bad either. Party number of the year. ✌️#OleOlehttps://t.co/v7hZ7iBDRl — Awarapan 🇮🇳 (@KingSlayer_05) January 22, 2020

