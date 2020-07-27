Nupur Sanon Pens Adorable Birthday Wish For Sister Kriti, Says 'I Adore You'

One of the most loved actresses, Kriti Sanon has always managed to win millions of hearts with her impeccable performance. Now, since the actress turned a year older, Kriti received sweet birthday wishes from her sister Nupur Sanon. Nupur took a stroll down the memory lane and shared a series of throwback pictures on Instagram where the two stars are just looking adorable. Apart from sharing the pictures, Nupur also penned a lengthy note, expressing her love for her elder sister.

In one of the pictures, the two siblings from their childhood can be seen playing together. The other pictures are from the social events where the two siblings were spotted spreading magic and charm with their cute shenanigans. While writing wishes for her “Love/Life”, the Filhaal actress wrote that both the sisters were never taught to one and it is their team that has made them grow stronger. Nupur further wrote that if there is one person on this earth whom she adores, it is her sister Kriti and according to Nupur her reasons for choosing Kriti are completely beyond sister biases. Adding, Nupur wrote that over time, she has seen Kriti evolve into a better person and haven’t seen her change even once in terms of her human side, emotions, values, and morals. At last, Nupur wrote that Kriti has the most beautiful and purest heart.”

Apart from the beautiful wishes, Nupur had also shared a boomerang video on her Instagram story where the birthday girl can be seen planting a kiss on her sister’s cheeks while the other one could not stop gushing over her elder sister. While captioning the post, Nupur wrote that "Happiest birthday to my love, life, and my everything. You only and only deserve the best things in life. The nicest things! You are the most beautiful soul I know.”

Apart from her sister, Kriti who turned 30 also received special wishes from her friends in the industry. Varun Dhawan shared a beautiful picture with the birthday girl while wishing her on the joyous occasion. Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal were also among the ones to share their wishes for the gorgeous actress.

