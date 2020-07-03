Nupur Sanon Shares Saroj Khan's Video, Recalls Being 'scared' While Practicing With Her

Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away due to a cardiac arrest in Mumbai on July 3, 2020. Celebrities, fans and people from all walks of life are paying tributes to the legendary choreographer. Actor Nupur Sanon shared a priceless throwback video of Saroj Khan and paid her last tribute. As seen in the video shared by Nupur Sanon, Saroj Khan is teaching the former a particular dance step.

Nupur Sanon wrote-- I was one of the few lucky ones to get to learn from her. I remember how awestruck I used to be just looking at those expressions, the Adah, the emotion. And how scared I used to be when she used to say- "Ab aapki baari"... RIP Masterji

Nupur Sanon's Instagram post:

Also Read | Tiger Shroff mourns Saroj Khan's death; says her grace will remain 'eternal & unmatchable'

A statement by Saroj Khan's family:

Saroj Khan's death

Saroj Khan breathed her last at Mumbai's Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra at around 2.30 am. The news was confirmed by her nephew Manish Jagwani, as per PTI inputs. She suffered from a cardiac arrest and her last rites were performed in Malad, Mumbai, at 7 am on Friday.

Also Read |Saroj Khan’s death: The television journey of the ace Bollywood choreographer

Bollywood mourns Saroj Khan's demise

Bollywood actors have taken to their respective social media platforms and paid their last tributes to Saroj Khan. Celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit, Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, Suniel Shetty, Dharmendra, Riteish Deshmukh, Taapsee Pannu, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Kapoor among others mourned her loss.

Actors from the television fraternity, namely Mahira Sharma, Aly Goni, Arjun Bijlani, Munmun Dutta, Sayantani Ghosh, Surbhi Jyoti among others also paid their heartfelt tributes to Saroj Khan.

Also Read | Saroj Khan's death: Did you know she's the only choreographer who's won 3 National Awards?

Saroj Khan's iconic songs

Saroj Khan has choreographed more than 2000 songs in her stellar career. Her last memory remains Madhuri Dixit's song Tabaah Ho Gaye from the 2019 film, Kalank. Saroj Khan has choreographed several songs for Madhuri Dixit Nene like Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, Dola Re Dola, Tamma Tamma Loge, Chane Ke Khet Mein, Ek Do Teen, Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai, among others. These superhit songs yet remain fresh in the hearts of fans.

Also Read | Saroj Khan's Death: A look at her last choreography 'Tabaah Ho Gaye' for Madhuri Dixit

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.