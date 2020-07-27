As Kriti Sanon Turns 29, Fans Flood Twitter With Warm Wishes For The Actor

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has turned a year older on July 27, 2020. The 29-year-old actor, who is known for her performances in movies like Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Panipat, Raabta, and many more, enjoys a huge fan base. Even before the Heropanti actor rang in her birthday, fans and netizens have flooded social media sites with their adorable birthday wishes for her. Fans also went on to trend the #HappyBirthdayKritiSanon on the microblogging site since midnight.

The trend is currently on the 15 position and fans have constantly been sharing several pictures, videos, movie scenes and much more. Seeing the love and wishes from fans it is quite evident that the actor enjoys a massive fan following. Take a look at the trending list below.

From her stunning pictures to quirky videos to movie scenes, fans have been sharing it all. They have also been penning down some sweet, kind words for the birthday girl sending all their good wishes her way. One of the users wrote, “Wishing You Very Berry Happy Birthday @kritisanon... Wishing You Loads of Happiness and Success. #HappyBirthdayKritiSanon” While the other one wrote, “If you believe in hard work if you believe in being prepared for anything then success will come into your life for sure. Kriti Sanon is the best example of it. Happy birthday, doll @kritisanon. #HappyBirthdayKritiSanon”. Take a look at a few more birthday wishes from fans below.

Kriti said the reason she made shift to acting was bcoz she was not sure if she was passionate abt working as an Engg all her life. Acting was something she never tried, when I realised that I was enjoying it so much & I would love to do this all my life!#HappyBirthdayKritiSanon pic.twitter.com/d8onSe96Hi — Kriti Sanon Planet ðŸ’« (@KritisPlanet) July 26, 2020

Adorable, beautiful, cute, drop dead gorgeous.....could go on praising her#HappyBirthdayKritiSanon pic.twitter.com/cX3J3sUfyh — ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ SRKian Karthik (@SRKian_Karthik) July 26, 2020

Thank you for bringing her into this world. she's a blessing to us :) #HappyBirthdayKritiSanon pic.twitter.com/1JiYvGbr3q — K R I T I â™¡ (@kritislays) July 26, 2020

Wishing You Many Many Happy Returns of the Day My Love, May God Bless You with Lots of Love and Happiness!! @kritisanon #HappyBirthdayKritiSanon pic.twitter.com/qqbpQacgU1 — Akki's BatmanðŸ¦‡ (@AKKIsBatman) July 26, 2020

Once again happy birthday to the most beautiful and kind soul ðŸ’™I'm soo happy to have you in my life angel... I knw that I would never be able to meet you or tell you about my existence but I will always love you unconditionally â˜ºï¸â¤ï¸@kritisanon #HappyBirthdayKritiSanon pic.twitter.com/aCgiY7d0oa — Kritifcs ðŸ¥€ (@kritifcs) July 27, 2020

Wish You HappiestBirthaday Most Talented Girl @kritisanon â¤ðŸŽ‚ðŸŒŸðŸ”¥

A beautiful journey started in 2014 and it's been 6 Years.. & Just a beginning, a long way to go,ðŸŒŸâœ¨

My Most fav Character, Kriti In Marathi Look,, Beautiful ðŸ˜ðŸ”¥

All The bestðŸŽðŸŽˆ#HappyBirthdayKritiSanon â¤ðŸ˜ pic.twitter.com/SL52ra5bjq — ðŸ“¿Rohan,,RN,,ðŸ’•ðŸš¬ (@RnSRKsRiderr07) July 26, 2020

Apart from fans and netizens, several other actors, co-stars and friends of the actor have also gone all out the wish the actor on her special day. They have been sharing sweet memories with the actor and also penning down some adorable birthday wishes. Kriti, on the other hand, is celebrating her birthday at her residence with her loved ones to the pandemic.

On the work front

The actor has many upcoming movies in her kitty. She will next be seen in Ahmed Khan’s Heropanti 2 alongside Tiger Shroff. The film is currently in its pre-production stage and will hit the silver screens on July 16, 2021. Post that, she will be seen in Farhad Samji’s Bachchan Pandey alongside Akshay Kumar and Bobby Deol. The film is also expected to release in 2021.

