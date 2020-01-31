Nupur Sanon's 'checkmate' Blazer Dress Could Dominate Your Wardrobe In Just Under 10k

Aspiring actor Nupur Sanon, who made her on-screen debut with the Khiladi of Bollywood Akshay Kumar, has already been creating ripples in the industry with her fashion game. For those unaware, Nupur Sanon is Bareilly Ki Barfi actor Kriti Sanon's younger sister and was last seen in the music video of Punjabi singer B Praak's song Filhall along with Akshay Kumar.

Nupur made an appearance with her sister Kriti at the preview show of Saif Ali Khan-starrer Nitin Kakkar directorial Jawaani Jaaneman earlier on Thursday evening and her style statement grabbed the attention of her fans. She wore a stylish check blazer dress with tones of navy blue and red along with nude brown heels. Nupur had minimal makeup as she had her hair down and wore statement necklaces.

Take a look:

The seemingly high-end fashion statement is rather extremely affordable and can be put together in just under ₹10000. The chic and effortless look is extremely affordable as the multicoloured and trendy blazer dress, made by an RTW(Ready To Wear) brand called The Dapper Lady, costs about 90 Pounds, i.e., ₹8430 only! Meanwhile, the gold finish choker necklace that Nupur has worn is from a jewelry brand called Esme and it costs about ₹3270. Nupur Sanon's trendy fashion certainly stands out as a fashion staple for the millennial wardrobe.

Up next for Nupur Sanon

Nupur Sanon, who rose to fame after featuring in music video Filhall, will be making her big Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in the detective thriller film Bell Bottom. As per reports, she will be essaying the role of Akshay Kumar's character's wife in the film. The Ranjit Tewari directorial is expected to release in theaters on April 2, 2021.

