Kareena Kapoor's Affordable French Designer Sweatshirt Should Be On Your Shopping List

Winter clothing can be uber chic, if styled well. Overcoats and blazers are mostly worn during winter months. The season is all about bundling yourself in warm woollies. One of the must-have winter essentials is the holiday-hoodies that are warm yet comfortable.

Since Mumbai is experiencing its coldest weather lately, Bollywood celebrities are here to give some wardrobe inspiration. Speaking of which, fashion icon Kareena Kapoor Khan is one diva who can make even a casual look fancy. She is not only known for her acting chops but also for her fashion choices and the poise and elegance with which she carries off her outfits. Be it pulling off a casual outfit for airport or being glammed up for an event, the actor is loved and admired for acing anything with ease and grace.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is busy with back-to-back projects, was spotted in Mumbai recently. She was spotted wearing a Sezane French Toast sweatshirt by French designer Morgane Sezalory. She paired the sweatshirt with black joggers and beige sneakers.

Check pictures here:

The sweatshirt is a wardrobe essential during winters. According to fashion bloggers and fans, the sweatshirt is a perfect outfit for an outdoor breakfast with friends on a winter morning. This amazing snow-white sweatshirt sported by Kareena Kapoor Khan is a must-have wardrobe piece. The cost of this gorgeous white designer knitwear is around 85 Euros reportedly, which is Rs 6,700 approximately.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's style sense never fails to impress her fans and the fashion police. Bebo's style game has surely evolved with time. The actor has got a complete makeover before she hit the screen postpartum. From her intense workouts to a brand new haircut, Bebo never compromises on her style.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. She will also star in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. Kareena Kapoor Khan is also part of Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht.

Image Courtesy: Viral Bhayani Instagram

