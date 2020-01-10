Nupur Sanon Looks Stunning In These Party Outfits, Check Them Out Here

Nupur Sanon is the younger sister of Bollywood actor, Kriti Sanon. Nupur is an aspiring singer and actor. Nupur started her career with the song Bekarar Karke in 2015, which got her fame. After that, she gave her voice to reprise versions of songs like Channa Mereya, Hawayein, Laiyaan Laiyaan, Teri Galiyaan, and more. Recently, Nupur featured in a music single, opposite Akshay Kumar. Along with being an overachiever, Nupur is also known for her great fashion sense. Here are the best party outfits of Nupur Sanon. Check them out-

Nupur Sanon’s best party looks

Nupur Sanon is seen posing in a dark sea green colour shimmery net dress. The dress is full sleeves and has a deep neck. She has left her hair open with beachy waves at the bottom and has worn long silver earrings. She has rounded off the look with nude makeup and shimmery eyes.

Nupur Sanon has donned a dark green colour short dress. The dress has a deep neck cut and transparent balloon sleeves. She has worn large silver colour hoops and beige stilettoes. She has given her hair middle partition and left them open, and applied nude makeup.

Nupur Sanon is wearing a black colour dress with white colour embroidery on it. The dress has a deep neck cut and three-fourth sleeves. She has given her long hair, middle partition and worn stilettoes, with nude makeup.

