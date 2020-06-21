Here's A Glimpse Into Nushrat Bharucha's Fascinating Wardrobe

Nushrat Bharucha has established her niche as an actress in Bollywood. The actor is also known to be quite a fashionista. Nushrat Bharucha's Instagram showcases her love for beauty, fashion, travel, and more. With all that said now, here is a video where she showcases her statement pieces from her wardrobe.

READ:Nushrat Bharucha's Song Posts On Instagram; From 'Ishq Tera' To 'Peeyu Datke'

Inside the wardrobe of Nushrat Bharucha

READ:Nushrat Bharucha's List Of Movie Trailers Which Crossed 10 Million Plus Views On YouTube

Nushrat Bharucha began the video explaining about her petite size. She also went on to talk of how hard it is for her shop in Mumbai due to size issues and thus she purchases most products online. Nushrat Bharucha, with a rack full of clothes behind her, showcased her first love i.e her Bershka shorts. For Nushrat, one style that she considers her go-to look is the shorts-tee combination along with boots. The actor also showcased her multiple shorts look with casual sweatshirts and boots.

Next, Nushrat spoke about her love for jeans. The actor likes to opt for jeans with some patchwork on them. She showcased a couple of crop tops to go with her jeans. Nushrat further showed her favorite shirt dresses that are another go-to piece for her. The actor likes to add belts to her shirt dresses. Bharucha further elaborated on her love for jackets and blazer dresses.

The actor loves her cut-out tuxedo effect Bersha blazer dress that she claimed to have worn herself for three parties. Nushrat also loves pleated pants with crop tops and sneakers below. When it comes to bling and dramatic outfits, Bharucha loves her pleated multicolored bling skirt and would add a dash of glam with her golden pointed pumps. The actor next showcased her strapless floral dress and bling jacket with a pop of pink to it.

She explained further about her bling jacket and how she would opt for jeans below it with her Charles & Keith bling shoes and no-accessories. The actor also has a thing for spaghetti strap dresses as she showcased a couple of them with perfect shoes to go with. Next, along with her love for white dresses, Bharucha also loves skater dresses and jackets with cape style to it. She also has a thing for metallic trench coats and would love to pair the look with open-toe shoes, simple tee, and shorts.

READ:Deepika Padukone-Saif Ali Khan Or Nushrat Bharucha-Kartik Aaryan: Better On-screen Pair?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.