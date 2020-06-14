Nushrat Bharucha's List Of Movie Trailers Which Crossed 10 Million Plus Views On YouTube

Over the past few years, one actor who managed to cement her place in Bollywood and the hearts of the masses is none other than Nushrat Bharucha. With three back-to-back blockbuster hits, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor is on cloud nine nowadays. As soon as the trailers of her upcoming films are released on social media, netizens can't keep calm. Talking about Nushrat Bharucha's movies, we have curated a list of those films of the stunning actor which crossed over a whopping 10+ million views on Youtube. Have a look,

Nushrat Bharucha's movie trailers with 10 mn plus views on YouTube

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (10 million)

After the success of Pyaar Ka Punchnama, the makers came out with its second installment in the form of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. Nushrat Bharucha was paired opposite Kartik Aaryan in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. The duo had the maximum screen time out of the three couples in the Luv Ranjan film. Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 is a story about three friends and their relationships which take a toll on them. As soon as the trailer of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 launched on social media, netizens went into a frenzy. The film exceeded everyone's expectation on its release and was declared a blockbuster at the box-office.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (36 Million)

For the first time in her acting career, Nushrat Bharucha played an antagonist in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. A romantic comedy with an interesting twist attached to it. Nushrat Bharucha's performance in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was stupendous. Her character turns from good-to-bad in no time. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety created magic on the BO and crossed the enviable Rs100 crores mark. The trailer of the Nushrat Bharucha starrer was also warmly welcomed by the netizens with over 36+million views on Youtube.

Dream Girl (44 Million)

The latest Nushrat Bharucha film which is the part of this list, and has the maximum number of trailer views in Dream Girl. A Raaj Shaandilyaa rom-com with a hilarious story plot. Nushrat Bharucha played the girl next door in this blockbuster film. She shared screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time and their sizzling onscreen chemistry was a major highlight of the film. Dream Girl's official trailer has crossed a whopping 44 million views on Youtube. This Nushrat-Ayushmann starrer minted Rs 200+ crores at the BO. On the work front, Nushrat will be next seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in Chhalaang, a black comedy by director Hansal Mehta.

