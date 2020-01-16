Nushrat Bharucha, Ishita Raj To Play Cameo In Sunny Singh's 'Jai Mummy Di'

Jai Mummy Di is an upcoming romantic comedy starring Sunny Singh and Sonnali Seygall in the lead role. Helmed by Navjot Gulati, the movie is slated to hit the theatres on January 17, 2020. The movie is produced by acclaimed filmmaker Luv Ranjan. It is based on the story of a couple who falls in love, however, the mothers of the two lovers are against their relationship. Recently, the filmmakers revealed that Nushrat Bharucha and Ishita Raj are all set to have a cameo in the movie Jai Mummy Di.

Nushrat Bharucha and Ishita Raj first starred together in the movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Both the actors belong to the pool of Luv Films’ talents along with Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall. In the recent past, the trailer of the movie was released by the filmmakers. It received immense appreciation from all across.

The songs of the movie are also widely loved by the audience. Jai Mummy Di is much anticipated and makers believe that it would certainly bring a burst of huge laughter amongst the audience. The songs of the movie that are released till now include Daryaganj, Lamborghini and Mummy nu Pasand.

About the actor Nushrat Bharucha

Nushrat will soon be featured on-screen alongside Rajkummar Rao in Hansal Mehta’s film Chhalaang. The film was earlier named Turram Khan but the makers later changed the title. The film is set to hit the theatres on January 31, 2020. Nushrat Bharucha took to her social media handles to announce the release date and new title of the film.

About the actor Ishita Raj

Ishita Raj gained recognition after the movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. She was also a part of the movies like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Prassthanam. Ishita started her Bollywood career with Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

Image Courtesy: PR agency

