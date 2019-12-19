Janhvi Kapoor And Nushrat Barucha Repeated The Same Outfit, But Who Wore It Better?

Sequin, shimmer and shine! The bold new fashion statement made by many B-town beauties are currently revolving around these three words. Turns out that Nushrat Barucha and Jahnvi Kapoor are also donning this style. Nushrat Baruchua wore a sequin shimmer saree for the latest edition of the Lokmat Most Stylish Award 2019. Various paparazzi videos and pictures on the internet showed the Dream Girl actor in a fierce look. However, her saree was very similar to one of Janhvi’s previous looks.

Its Janhvi V/S Nushrat

Nushrat Bharucha wore the pale purple sequin shimmer saree with a deep neck velvet blouse. She opted for a straight hairdo and had minimum accessories on. On the other hand, Janhvi wore the Manish Malhotra saree with similar bralette blouse. She opted for a big and loud wavy hair and diamond-studded earrings. One thing common between the two was the focus on the eye. Both the B-town divas opted for a minimal make-up look with some focus on the eye make-up. The plus for Jahnvi was the bralette blouse which accentuated her overall look. Even though Nushrat looked scintillating in the saree, Janhvi’s look was a clear winner here.

On the work front

Janhvi will be seen in the Gunjan Saxena biopic titled The Kargil Girl, which will also star Pankaj Tripathi in a pivotal role and also in Dostana 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and debutant Lakshya. She will also be seen in the Netflix anthology Ghost Stories. Nushrat Bharucha will be in Rajkummar Rao's next called Chhalaang. The film will hit the theatres countrywide on January 31, 2020.

