Nushrat Bharucha's Swimwear Avatars On Her Maldives Holiday Are Truly Fashionable

'Dream Girl' actress Nushrat Bharucha is enjoying her holiday in the Maldives and her recent pictures are all things fun and sexy. From floating breakfast to a swim in the blue ocean, Nushrat is slaying it in many different bikinis. The actress shared some pictures on her Instagram handle and it will surely motivate you to tone your body just like hers. Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap dropped a comment saying, "ye hoye what fun!", while designer Manish Malhotra wrote, "Uffff".

Nushrat Bharucha says coming from movies like "Pyaar Ka Punchnama" and "Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety", no one could have imagined she'd do a Hansal Mehta film. The actor, who has worked with the filmmaker on "Chhalaang", said the experience was enriching and challenging. "Chhalaang" is a social comedy based in a small town in Uttar Pradesh and also features Rajkummar Rao, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayub and Saurabh Shukla.

"Hansal Mehta has combined comedy and it comes from a very strong space. I am proud I was able to be a part of that world of Hansal sir's cinema. If you think about it, me coming from 'Pyar ka Punchnama' and 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', no one would have thought she could do a Hansal Mehta film," Nushrat told PTI. Nushrat will also be seen in "Hurdang", a love story set in the backdrop of the 1990s where the actor will be seen playing a fearless girl who doesn't mince words. The film also features Vijay Varma and Sunny Kaushal.

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

