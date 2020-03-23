Nushrat Bharucha & Kartik Aaryan's Fun Pics During 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' You Can't Miss

Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha's 2011 movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama was a great success at the Box Office. Nushrat Bharucha reportedly rose to fame around the same time and then once again teamed up with Kartik Aaryan for 2013 movie Akaash Vani, 2015 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and then Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety in 2018. All their films managed to mint in the moolah at the Box Office. The duo is known for their off-screen affinity and bonding. Here's a look at their best throwback pictures that will make you want to see them on the screen once again.

Nushrat Bharucha and Kartik Aaryan's best throwback photos

Both Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha's photos from 2015 speak volumes of their amicable bond. The duo was seen promoting Pyaar Ka Punchnama with utmost grace. Fans in huge numbers have dropped comments on their pictures.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nushrat Bharucha will be seen with Rajkummar Rao in her next titled Chhalaang. The movie is written by Luv Ranjan, Aseem Arrora and Zeishan Quadri. Produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Gar, Chhalaang is slated to hit the screens on June 12, 2020.

