Malaika Arora And Nushrat Bharucha's Golden Game; Who Donned It Better?

Malaika Arora is considered a pioneer of fashion. Known to rock both casual or glamorous red-carpet looks at ease, Malaika sports every outfit like a boss. On the other hand, actor Nushrat Bharucha, known for her stellar performances in Dream Girl and Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise, has been widely followed for her style statements. Interestingly, the two stars were spotted donning similar outfits at the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019. Their glittering golden outfits caught all the attention of fans. Have a look at the pictures.

Malaika Arora and Nushrat Bharucha’s similar style game

On December 4, Malaika Arora took to her Instagram to share a series of her photographs from the awards night. Malaika sported a golden gown with heavy mirror work on it. Moreover, she posed for the camera standing in front of a golden hazy background. The actor opted for nude makeup and went on to wear a neat high ponytail. Not only fans but also popular faces from the industry have posted their comments on Malaika’s picture. A fan on social media has also compared Malaika Arora's attire with Kareena Kapoor's outfit. Malaika and Kareena's mirrored golden dress looked similar. Take a look here.

Malaika Arora or Kareena Kapoor: Who Wore The Mirrored Dress Better? https://t.co/Ty4r4DXrzs pic.twitter.com/H05VnnmTbE — Mahak (@mahakroy1) December 4, 2019

For the same event, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Nushrat Bharucha wore a golden gown with heavy shimmery work on it. Sharing her stunning pictures on her social media handle, she captioned it saying, “Bling is definitely not overloaded.” Nushrat also opted for nude makeup and went on to wear a high bun ponytail. The two actors' outfits were considered similar by fans. See pictures.

